Cairo – The Egyptian Cabinet has approved to allocate a land plot for the Egyptian Airports Company to establish Farafra airport.

The land covers an area of ​​approximately 23,894.44 acres, near the New Valley Governorate, according to a recent statement.

This step is in line with Egypt's objective to link the governorate with the capital and neighboring governorates via a diverse network of transportation, namely amid the current boom in agricultural investments in Farafra.

