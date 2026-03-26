Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development and Environment said on Wednesday that governorates nationwide had raised maximum alert levels to respond to unstable weather conditions and varying rainfall intensity.

Minister Manal Awad monitored the situation from the National Emergency and Public Safety Network operations centre in the New Administrative Capital, holding video conferences with several governorates, according to a statement.

Authorities have deployed local officials on the ground to oversee the drainage of rainwater from main and secondary roads, as well as tunnels, in a bid to maintain traffic flow and ensure the safe movement of citizens.

The ministry said the ports of Burullus Port and Hurghada Port were temporarily closed due to adverse weather conditions, with operations set to resume once conditions improve.

Several governorates experienced rainfall ranging from light to heavy, while weather conditions stabilised in others. Authorities continue to carry out water drainage operations in coordination with water and sanitation companies and other relevant agencies.

Awad directed officials to step up the deployment of water-pumping vehicles and maintain readiness for emergencies, particularly in coastal areas, while ensuring coordination between governorates to provide additional equipment if needed.

She also stressed the importance of sustained field presence and rapid response teams, working in coordination with emergency rooms, utility companies and civil defence units.

The ministry urged citizens to exercise caution during rainfall, avoid standing under trees or near electricity poles or surface runoff, and limit movement on roads while driving carefully.

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