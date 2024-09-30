The Ministry of Transport has reached an agreement with Elsewedy Electric and MOVYON SPA Italy to implement a smart transportation system on seven main road routes, Al Mal News reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The project, expected to cost up to EGP 8 billion, is scheduled for completion by mid-2026.

This initiative aims to enhance traffic management and improve transportation efficiency across the targeted routes.

