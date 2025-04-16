Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, represented by the National Programme for Government Digital Transformation “Tahawul,” on Tuesday launched the Digital Accessibility Guide.

The initiative aims to enhance digital inclusion and ensure that services are accessible to all segments of society, including people with disabilities and the elderly.

The guide seeks to assist mobile application and website developers in adopting practices that ensure all users can access and benefit from their applications by implementing digital accessibility principles.

It also focuses on enabling institutions to design applications and websites that comply with digital accessibility standards, reducing the costs associated with later accessibility modifications.

The guide targets mobile application and website development teams and supervisors in both the public and private sectors. This includes project managers, user experience and interface designers, software developers, digital content writers, digital accessibility specialists, and quality engineers. It also serves as a reference for application owners who contract with developers, as well as stakeholders in digital accessibility for people with disabilities, senior management, and decision-makers.

The guide provides a set of instructions to help developers achieve digital accessibility in mobile applications and websites and explains how to measure their accessibility levels.

