Egypt - During the official visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Egypt, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, and Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, witnessed the signing of an executive agreement for a €70m credit facility between Egypt and the French Development Agency (AFD). The agreement supports the development of the Rubeiki–10th of Ramadan–Belbeis railway project.

The total cost of the project stands at €215m, with €105m financed externally—€70m from AFD and the remainder from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)—and a local component of approximately €110m.

Spanning 63.5 kilometers, the railway will link Rubeiki Station to Belbeis through the industrial zones and dry port in 10th of Ramadan City. The route will include seven key stations: Rubeiki, Industrial Zone 1, Industrial Zone 2, Kilometer 14, the LRT interchange station, the Dry Port, and Belbeis.

The project comprises two major segments: an 18.5-kilometer link from the Cairo–Rubeiki–Suez line to the dry port and logistics zone in 10th of Ramadan City, and a 45-kilometer extension connecting the logistics hub to the Banha–Zagazig–Ismailia–Port Said line at Belbeis Station. Construction is being carried out by Egyptian firms under local consultancy, with progress reported at 80% for bridges and 65% for viaducts.

Al-Wazir underscored the railway’s critical role in integrating Egypt’s logistics ecosystem, connecting seaports—including Sokhna, Adabiya, Port Said, Damietta, Alexandria, and Dekheila—with the 10th of Ramadan City, one of the region’s largest industrial zones. The city currently hosts over 2,996 factories, with total investments of EGP 84bn and an annual production value of EGP 162bn, providing 500,000 jobs. An additional 1,028 factories are under development, with projected investments of EGP 3bn, expected to generate EGP 8bn in annual output and create 87,000 jobs.

Designed to support both freight and passenger services, the new railway will facilitate smoother worker commutes—especially from Belbeis to the 10th of Ramadan City—while reducing road congestion, emissions, and wear. It also forms a key part of Egypt’s sustainable transport agenda under the NWFE+ (Nexus of Water, Food, and Energy Plus) initiative, supported by AFD, EBRD, and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

On the sidelines of the agreement, Minister Al-Wazir met with French Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, Éric Lombard, to discuss expanded cooperation in the transport and industrial sectors. Al-Wazir expressed Egypt’s strong interest in working with France to localize strategic industries such as solar and wind energy, battery storage, and electrical components, citing existing collaborations with firms like Schneider Electric.

He also outlined plans to manufacture water pumps, desalination equipment, leather goods, garments, and food products domestically, in line with Egypt’s strategy to meet local demand, boost exports, and position itself as a regional manufacturing and export hub.

In the transport sector, Al-Wazir highlighted Egypt’s ongoing port development efforts to transform the country into a regional center for logistics and transit trade. He pointed to active collaborations with French shipping company CMA CGM, including the management of the Tahya Misr multipurpose terminal at Alexandria Port and participation in operations at Sokhna Port.

He further emphasized the significance of strengthening Egypt’s railway sector through partnerships with major French companies such as Alstom, Thales, Colas, and Systra. Among the discussed projects is a proposed 350-kilometer railway connecting Taba to Al-Arish ports, part of a broader regional logistics corridor. This project could be executed under a French-Egyptian partnership model, with Egyptian firms handling civil works while French companies provide rolling stock and signaling systems.

French Minister Éric Lombard noted that ongoing talks between Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels and Alstom include potential management, operation, and maintenance of the country’s first monorail system, a significant advancement in Egypt’s public transportation infrastructure.

Lombard emphasized the need to build on successful experiences in maritime and railway collaboration, such as the Sixth Metro Line and CMA CGM’s operations in Egypt. He also noted a growing interest among French firms in investing in Egypt’s renewable energy and transport infrastructure sectors, expressing optimism that Macron’s visit would pave the way for deeper economic and industrial cooperation.

