DUBAI - Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Enterprise Singapore (ESG), the industry leader in enterprise development.

The MoU aims to benefit from the best trading and investment practices of public transport and mobility in Singapore.

Nasser Abu Shehab, CEO, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA, and G. Jayakrishnan, Enterprise Singapore’s Global Markets Executive Director for Middle East and Africa (MENA) region, signed the MoU on behalf of the respective entities.

Abu Shehab said, "The MoU set several common objectives that include identifying investment and commercial tangible projects that can contribute to RTA’s strategic objectives. It called for jointly identifying and creating opportunities within RTA projects for companies in Singapore to partner with them for implementing those projects, while adhering to procurement policies and processes. It also called for collaboration to identify the scope and market of Public-Private Partnership projects for direct investment by Singapore companies. The MoU called for organising a series of outreach events to create awareness of the opportunities and landscape in RTA and Singapore."

While G. Jayakrishnan commented, "The signing of this MOU underscores the longstanding relationship between RTA and ESG. As Dubai sets out to further enhance its transport system, Singapore companies can look forward to opportunities in innovation, technical cooperation and investments in clean energy mobility, intelligent transport, smart road infrastructure and fuel cell technology. ESG will work with RTA to identify potential project leads to facilitate such collaboration."