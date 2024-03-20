DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched today an innovative project aimed at bringing happiness to taxi riders in the emirate. It involves the introduction of 4,500 state-of-the-art interactive screens that provide passengers with a diverse array of premium lifestyle, news, entertainment, offers, and promotions on the go.

The initiative follows a very successful pilot of the in-car interactive digital screens across 250 taxis, by RTA in 2022 in collaboration with the e-hailing taxi solution provider Hala, and passenger experience company Binary Media. The project was officially inaugurated through a formal signing ceremony event attended by Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency at RTA; Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer at Hala; and Santosh Sarma, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Binary Media.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at RTA, expressed his delight with the launch of this initiative that aims to raise the happiness and satisfaction of taxi riders.

“Hala has been at the forefront of introducing innovative initiatives to offer convenience and comfort to its customers across Dubai," Bahrozyan said. “We are delighted to collaborate with Hala and Binary Media to deliver an immersive travel experience that offers curated informational and entertaining content during a customer’s commute."

Commenting on the initiative, Khaled Nuseibeh, Chief Executive Officer at Hala said, “At Hala, our commitment lies in delivering a best-in-class transportation experience for our customers. Our partnership with RTA and Binary significantly reinforces this commitment. The introduction of our digital screens showcases our dedication to investing in technology to enhance and provide an unparalleled customer experience in line with Dubai's vision to become a leading digital hub globally.

"All our customers can soon enjoy the added benefit of discovering and accessing relevant local offers and promotions during their rides. We also express our sincere gratitude to participating franchise partners, for their collaboration and support in achieving this significant milestone.”

Binary’s Onboard Entertainment System delivers exclusive experiences to passengers through interactive digital screens.

Commenting on the future of passenger experiences in daily trips, Santosh Sarma, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Binary, concluded, “We envision a future where the journey is as significant as the destination itself, transforming idle travel time into an opportunity for entertainment, discovery, relaxation, and productivity. Our platform also enables brands to engage a captive audience on the move, providing a brand-safe, clutter-free environment when the attention span is at its highest. Through our partnership and the integration of cutting-edge technologies, we're not just enhancing the travel experience; we're reimagining it, setting the stage for a new era in mobility where every trip offers a preview of future possibilities.”

Hala currently manages 21,000 captains on its platform with a fleet of 12,000 cars provided by its franchise partners for Dubai residents and visitors.

Amjad Saleh