Dubai-based ride hailing app Careem has added car rental services to its app in partnership with car subscription service, Swapp.

Swapp allows customers to browse cars on its app, and rent them on a monthly basis, initially for a minimum of 30 days, after which they can renew, return the car or swap it for a different one.

Adeeb Warsi, managing director, said the new service would bring increased choice and flexibility to customers looking for car rentals.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com