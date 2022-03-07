Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has signed a commitment letter with the Dominican Republic’s General Directorate of Customs to officially implement a Customs Management System.

The system will streamline logistics processes and reduce time and costs in cross-border trade, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.

This agreement was signed at Expo Dubai 2020, as part of the Dominican Republic’s National Day activities, by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and Eduardo Sanz Lovaton, General Director of Customs, representing the Dominican side, in the presence of the Vice President of the Dominican Republic Raquel Peña, head of the country’s delegation, and others government officials.

"We continue with our commitment to support the development of the Dominican Republic. This time, we have enabled new digital solutions that connect customs officials and traders through an easy-to-use interface and a suite of custom-built tools. The PCFC team has worked closely with the country’s General Directorate of Customs to successfully deploy this innovative platform," said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

"This product suite features a unique and highly sophisticated risk analysis system that replaces traditional customs systems. We have also enabled new processes and solutions related to intelligence management, risk assessment, green lane, and post clearance audit. The new solutions have resulted in many benefits, such as, facilitating completely paperless trade, easing the flow of the customs process using innovative technology as well as increasing the efficiency of the clearance process," he added.

The head of PCFC also highlighted its sustained investment in digital platforms to enhance the simplicity, transparency, and efficiency of customs operations, which will facilitate greater global trade. He also stressed his commitment to continued collaboration with the Dominican Republic.

The country has seen a transformation over the last 18 months as part of its strategy to increase the country's competitiveness at a regional level and attract foreign investment. With the signing of this agreement the Dominican Government continues to advance its goal of turning the country into a world-class logistics hub in the Latin American region.

