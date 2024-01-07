Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded an AED332 million ($90.39 million) contract for the improvement of Umm Suqeim Street Project.

The Improvement of Umm Suqeim Street Project is a 4.6 km long development that extends from Al Khail Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The project includes an upgrade of the intersection with Al Barsha South Street, located near Kings School, by constructing an 800-m-long tunnel with four lanes in each direction on Umm Suqeim Street. A signalised surface intersection will also be constructed as a part of the project, a Dubai Media Office statement said.

Mattar Al Tayer, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the project is crucial to enhance the connectivity between east-west transverse streets and north-south vertical streets. This project complements RTA's continuous efforts to improve the corridor, he said.

"This project aims to improve the connectivity of four major traffic corridors in Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. It will enhance the capacity of the streets to accommodate up to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, ensure a smoother flow of traffic, and significantly reduce the travel time between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road from 9.7 to 3.8 minutes. This project will serve various residential and developments areas, including Al Barsha South 1, 2, and 3, and Dubai Hills. These areas have an estimated population of about two million people," explained Al Tayer.

Completed Projects

RTA completed the initial phase of the Improvement of Umm Suqeim Street Project in 2013. This phase covered the sector between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. It saw the construction of two three-lane bridges. The first spans the eastern street parallel to Al Asayel Street, and the second crosses the western street parallel to the First Al Khail Road. It also included the construction of two signalised intersections at the junctures with Al Asayel Street and First Al Khail Road. Furthermore, three pedestrian bridges were constructed over Umm Suqeim Street to enhance pedestrian access between the Al Quoz and Al Barsha.

In 2020, RTA opened a central 500-m bridge as part of the bridges and roads leading to Dubai Hills Mall Project. The bridge is located at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street and the entrances of Dubai Hills and Al Barsha areas. It consists of four lanes in each direction and is capable of handling up to 16,000 vehicles per hour.

