Parents can now choose the new ‘School Rides’ option on the Careem app to book a ride that will take their children to and from school.

Careem has recently launched the new service in partnership with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA). The option is currently available only across Dubai. New features are to be added to the product, including the ability to book roundtrips for customers who prefer having an adult to accompany the children during each ride, the ability to book recurring rides at the same time daily, among others.

According to Careem, parents can book customised packages of 40 rides valid for three months, with added flexibility around work schedules, holidays, and weekends.

“Package fees are not subject to peak pricing and remain fixed regardless of demand, allowing customers to save up to 40 per cent on rides compared to regular bookings,” noted Careem, adding: “Customers can also choose a carpool option for their children with up to four other passengers going to the same destination, provided they are in the same pickup vicinity.”

Parents can also select from a number of premium cars like Lexus, Toyota, and Infiniti for their children’s comfort.

“Careem’s Captains are subject to thorough security and background checks, and are specifically trained to ensure and maintain children’s safety during each school ride. Parents can also track each trip in real time through the app’s live tracking feature, and are notified once the trip is complete and their child is safely dropped off at school,” the company said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

Antonio Alasmar, GM of Careem in the GCC, said: “Careem’s new ‘School Rides’ option provides parents in Dubai with a convenient, safe, and affordable school transportation option. Our purpose is to simplify people’s lives.”

Adel Mohammed Shakri, RTA director of planning and business development department, added: “RTA is keen to serve the needs of the parents in Dubai by providing them exceptional services, and at the same time enhancing the integration of RTA’s multi-modal transport by offering several school transport solutions.”

To book a school ride, users can download the latest version of the Careem app from the Apple App Store, Google Play, or via direct Android download and select the ‘School Ride’ car type.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).