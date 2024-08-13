The Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Gulf Craft for facilitating procedures related to maritime vessel registration services for clients.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority, and Abeer Alshaali, Deputy Managing Director of Gulf Craft.

According to the agreement, both parties collaborate to establish a unified platform through which the procedures for registering and licensing maritime vessels in Dubai are carried out, aiming to enhance joint efforts in this area. This allows customers to purchase maritime vessels from Gulf Craft sales outlets and directly register them through Dubai Maritime Authority's electronic system, governed by the legal framework of the signed agreement.

Sheikh Saeed said that signing the agreement with Gulf Craft contributes to achieving governmental directives to facilitate procedures for clients, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide the best experience for every individual dealing with the Dubai government.

Sheikh Saeed underscored Dubai Maritime Authority's commitment to closely collaborate with partners to achieve the Authority's directives regarding the regulation of licensing for maritime vessels operating in Dubai. This is done by enhancing cooperation among all relevant entities and supporting all necessary capabilities and mechanisms. After verifying compliance with all approved technical specifications of the maritime vessel, the aim is to ensure adherence to standards, requirements, and regulations to guarantee the safety of its users.

Abeer Alshaali, Deputy Managing Director at Gulf Craft, affirmed that the memorandum of understanding with Dubai Maritime Authority aims to enhance and streamline procedures related to maritime vessels, including registration, licensing, and inspection, aiming to save time and effort for clients while ensuring their satisfaction.

Abeer Alshaali noted that this partnership will enhance the attractiveness of Dubai's maritime sector and establish it as a preferred destination for seagoers.