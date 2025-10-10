DP World, a leading global provider of smart end-to-end logistics solutions, has entered into a joint venture with Tashkent Invest, a subsidiary of the Tashkent City Administration, to develop and manage a state-of-the-art multimodal logistics terminal near the Uzbek capital.

The partnership marks a significant step in advancing Uzbekistan’s logistics infrastructure and its ambition to become a regional trade hub.

The new terminal in the Yangi Avlod Special Industrial Zone, located in the Yangihayot region of Tashkent will enhance connectivity, efficiency, and trade facilitation across Central Asia, contributing to Uzbekistan’s economic diversification and industrial growth.

Under the agreement, Tashkent Invest will contribute 15 percent of the joint venture’s equity capital. DP World will hold the remaining 85 percent. The total investment in the project is over US$288 million across 3 phases.

The joint venture company, DP World Tashkent LLC, will oversee the development of an international transport and logistics hub on a site covering approximately 82 hectares within the Special Industrial Zone. Once fully operational, the Tashkent Multimodal Logistics Terminal will include a rail connected dry port for containers and covered cargo, customs clearance zones, vehicle storage areas, truck parking, and Grade A warehouses and cross-docking facilities.

Phase one covers the construction of a 150,000 TEU a year rail terminal and 63,000 sqm warehouse complex by end 2026/2027. Additional 163,000 sqm warehousing capacity is planned in subsequent phases depending on demand.

The terminal will be supported by its own dedicated freight railway station, accelerating cargo handling and delivery and helping reduce logistics costs. The hub will have direct access to Uzbekistan’s national rail network, major highways, and Tashkent International Airport, allowing efficient multimodal cargo transfer between road, rail, and air.

Located within a special industrial zone, the project also benefits from customs and tax incentives, ensuring the smooth integration between logistics operations, manufacturing, and export processing.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, “This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting Uzbekistan’s vision of becoming a major logistics and trade hub in Central Asia. The Tashkent Multimodal Logistics Terminal will bring world-class infrastructure and smart logistics capabilities to the region, improving the efficiency of supply chains and supporting businesses across industries.”

Shavkat Umurzakov, mayor of Tashkent, commented, “The agreement initiates the development of a transport and logistics hub, which will significantly increase the capital's production and export potential. The partnership with DP World, a recognised global expert in logistics and port management, will provide an opportunity to introduce modern technologies in Tashkent and attract large investors. With its world-class infrastructure, Tashkent will become even more convenient for both local and global businesses.”

DP World’s investment in Uzbekistan builds on its global expertise in logistics and infrastructure development. The Tashkent terminal will serve as a vital link between Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, facilitating efficient cargo movement through DP World’s integrated global network.