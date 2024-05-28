UAE – DP World has teamed up with Maalexi to offer new efficiencies and access to a wider range of food products at Jebel Ali Port, which will provide another transformation to food security in the Gulf area.

The agreement with Maalexi, the UAE-based dynamic risk management platform for SME agri-businesses, is expected to leverage DP World’s global network and advanced temperature-controlled storage at Jebel Ali Port, according to a press release.

The new partnership will further offer faster delivery time, making it easier and more efficient for businesses in the UAE and the wider region to access essential food supplies.

CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, Abdulla bin Damithan, said: “Through our partnership with Maalexi, we are set to boost the agricultural trade ecosystem in the UAE and the wider region.”

Bin Damithan concluded: “By leveraging our world-class multimodal infrastructure and temperature-controlled storage units along with Maalexi’s innovative technology, we can ensure food products are moved efficiently and strengthen food security in the process.”

Maalexi offers proprietary technologies that inspect, monitor, and control climate conditions for food and agricultural produce, which ensure continuous stock updates and price-locking for buyers of Maalexi-owned produce across the Gulf, which imports as much as 85% of its food supplies.

From his part, Azam Pasha, Co-founder and CEO of Maalexi, said: "We are excited to announce this partnership with a global leader in logistics. The Jebel Ali facility will provide enhanced visibility and supplies to buyers, enabling them to execute purchases within seconds on the Maalexi platform while benefitting from our suite of risk management tools.”

Maalexi CEO added: “There will be a substantial impact for SME buyers and sellers in the GCC agricultural market, and we look forward to delivering this via our innovative, continually evolving tech stack.”

The UAE alone imports approximately $24 billion worth of food and agricultural products each year, which accounts for nearly half of the GCC’s total. Jebel Ali is key to this as it handles almost three-quarters of the UAE's food and beverage trade by value.

The collaboration with the risk management platform comes on the heels of DP World breaking ground at its new $150 million Agri Terminals facility at Jebel Ali Port in February 2024.

It is also the latest initiative by Maalexi in the UAE, following a strategic credit insurance agreement with the UAE's Federal export credit company Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) in April this year to mitigate credit risks faced by SME buyers and importers.

In January 2024, Maalexi closed a $3 million pre-Series A funding round led by Global Ventures as well as venture capital (VC) investors Rockstart and Ankurit Capital.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

