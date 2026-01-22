Muscat – Nakheel – Oman Agriculture Development Company – has begun purchasing locally grown turmeric for the 2026 season, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR), as part of ongoing efforts to support farmers and strengthen domestic agricultural supply chains.

The initiative focuses on high-quality Omani turmeric that meets approved specifications. According to Nakheel, the crop must be fully mature and firm, with a minimum diameter of 1.5cm. The turmeric should be naturally dried, display a colour range from yellow to orange, and retain an appropriate level of natural moisture.

The company said the produce must be free from soil residues, chemical contaminants and any fungal or insect damage. Farmers are required to deliver the crop packed in mesh bags, not exceeding 10kg per bag to facilitate handling and quality inspection.

Nakheel will receive the turmeric at its operations centre in Salalah, underscoring Dhofar’s growing role as a key hub for agricultural production and post-harvest activities.

Registration and enquiries are open during official working hours at the company’s Salalah operations centre, with January 26 set as the final date for registration.

The procurement programme is part of broader national efforts to encourage local agricultural production, enhance food security and create sustainable market opportunities for Omani farmers by connecting them directly with organised procurement and distribution channels.

Turmeric cultivation in Oman – particularly in Dhofar – has recorded notable growth over the past three years with total production reaching 136 tonnes. Facilitating the purchase of the entire turmeric crop from farmers helps ensure market stability and fair returns.

As part of its support programme, MAFWR has also provided farmers modern irrigation systems, high-quality turmeric seeds and packaging materials. Recently, the ministry launched a new turmeric farming project aimed at expanding cultivation across the sultanate.

