ABU DHABI: Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, affirmed that the launch of the plan to develop the world's largest logistics hub for the trade of foodstuffs, vegetables, and fruits, and the establishment of the ‘Foodstuffs, Fruits and Vegetables Market’ in Dubai by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, is a pioneering step that supports the UAE's efforts to enhance its food security and upgrade the entire food value chain both locally and globally.

In a statement today, Dr. Al Dahak stated that facilitating food trade and diversifying food import sources are among the key priorities of the UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051.

She noted that developing the world's largest logistics zone for food trade in Dubai reinforces the UAE's position as a global hub for food trade. This, the minister explained, will attract more direct investments in the sector, and boost local food production and its flow into the domestic markets for consumption and export purposes. Additionally, this step accelerates efforts to transform traditional food systems into sustainable and climate-smart systems.

Dr. Al Dahak emphasised that this pioneering project is a significant step towards doubling the size of the food trade market in the UAE, while also contributing to making the country more resilient in facing international food trade challenges and supplying food at competitive prices. This initiative, she added, supports the drive to provide safe, and nutritious food to the community at reasonable prices.