UAE - Daimler Truck AG has announced that its regional unit, Daimler Commercial Vehicles Mena (DCV MENA) has sealed a strategic, long-term partnership with global logistics provider DHL Global Forwarding for the operations and management of its Daimler Truck Dubai Parts Centre.

The deal was inked with the co-operation of Danzas AEI Emirates, a joint venture between DHL Global Forwarding and the Al Tayer Group.

Scheduled to begin operations next month, the facility features a dedicated 5,000 sq m area which includes a multi-tier Mezzanine location, Very Narrow Aisles (VNA), selective aisles and an open operational and bulk storage area.

The facility also has closed chambers for comprehensive dangerous goods storage for item categories 2,3,4 and EV batteries. Taking shape within Dubai World Central in Dubai South, it further establishes Daimler Truck AG as an independent organization, following the split of Daimler AG into Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler Truck AG in December 2021.

One of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, Daimler Truck AG said the state-of-the-art facility will serve as a dedicated warehouse for truck parts and will enable DCV Mena to better serve Mercedes-Benz Trucks customers in the Middle East, by offering broad and dependable parts availability and short turnaround times.

Its flagship model, Mercedes-Benz trucks are engineered to burn fuel cleanly, operate economically and boast advanced safety features to support and safeguard drivers, as well as other road users.

These trucks and genuine parts offered under Daimler Truck AG are widely used by a variety of regional customers to generate revenue and run their business sustainably.

However, commercial vehicles can only generate income for owners or operators when they are on the road. The launch of the Daimler Truck Dubai Parts Centre ensures that customers will be able to easily source a broad variety of parts in the shortest amount of time and keep their trucks on the road for longer periods.

The new warehouse will feature a dedicated supply chain and logistics team that will focus on customer requirements across the Middle East, taking over duties from the Mercedes-Benz AG Regional Logistics Centre in Dubai.

The new centre will feature 24 loading doors for light to heavy duty trucks, 15 metre high ceiling, and offer a maximum storage height of 13 metres.

Besides thism, it has a multitude of safety features including an advanced fire alarm system and sprinkler system, and is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 certified.

"The dedicated Daimler Truck Dubai Parts Centre demonstrates Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA’s unwavering commitment to support those who keep the world moving by ensuring its customers’ vehicles are on the roads, with minimal downtime," said Alexander Schneider – General Manager Customer Services, Daimler Commercial Vehicles Mena.

The Daimler Truck Dubai Parts Centre is part of the region’s first-ever EV and battery logistics hub, built by DHL Global Forwarding and developed in close cooperation with the EV (electric vehicle) team of DHL Customer Solutions & Innovations – being perfectly positioned for a future that sees increased dependence on battery-based electric vehicles, he stated.

The facility offers convenient access to Dubai World Central Airport and Jebel Ali Port and will ensure regional customers of Mercedes-Benz Trucks, will be able to service their vehicles in the shortest possible time, he added.

Schneider said DHL was also the partner of choice thanks to its constant drive to develop innovations that better serve customers, which aligns perfectly with DCV Mena’s ambitions relating to its customers.

DHL has proven its desire to launch cutting edge solutions by establishing a network of Innovation Centres around the world (Chicago, Troisdorf, Singapore, Dubai) to drive customer-centric innovation, and define the future of logistics together with experts, partners and customers.

The global logistics provider is also a strong partner from a sustainability standpoint; it is a pioneer in green logistics and the first logistics company in the world to commit to a net-zero emissions target, he stated.

These values once again align strongly with DCV Mena’s desire to make things better for customers and society as a whole, he added.

Fathi Tlatli, President Global Auto-Mobility Sector at DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation, said: "The partnership between DCV Mena and DHL is a natural fit as both companies align on many fronts from being customer-focused to having a commitment to sustainability."

"Our decades of experience and expertise in the auto-mobility sector, which includes EV logistics, enable us to serve our customers with operational excellence. Together with our partners, we also develop industry-tailored solutions to help keep our customers ahead of the curve and grow their business. DHL is perfectly placed here to help DCV Mena be closer to its customers," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).