Budget carrier Cebu Pacific continues to ramp up its expansion outside of Metro Manila, this time blessing Iloilo with direct connections to Hong Kong and Singapore.

Cebu Pacific yesterday announced that it would resume direct flights from Iloilo to Hong Kong and to Singapore, supporting efforts to build up its international reach from Visayas.

At the 33rd Visayas Area Business Conference, Cebu Pacific marketing director Michelle Eve de Guzman said the airline would connect Iloilo and Hong Kong on a daily basis starting Oct. 27.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific spokesman Carmina Romero told The STAR that the airline is working on securing regulatory approvals for Iloilo-Singapore flights. She said Cebu Pacific is committed to mounting the service as soon as it gets the necessary clearances.

'The Singapore (flight from Iloilo) is pending complete requirements, but it is okay already. It is pending regulatory approvals, but that connection should happen,' Romero said.

Cebu Pacific currently links Iloilo to Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Clark, Davao, General Santos City, Manila and Puerto Princesa.

The airline owned by the Gokongweis recently brought in new flights in Visayas to domestic and international destinations, acknowledging the demand potential for air travel in the region.

In October, Cebu Pacific will start running weekly trips between Cebu and San Vicente, Palawan, which is known for Long Beach, the longest white sand beach in the Philippines and the second longest in Southeast Asia.

During the same month, the airline will begin flying between Cebu and Masbate. Further, Cebu Pacific will connect Cebu to Don Mueang and Osaka, providing travelers from the Visayas direct flights to Thailand and Japan.

Cebu Pacific is aiming to fly a record 24 million passengers this year to break its pre-pandemic high of 22 million. The airline believes that its combined strategy of building up fleet and reach will help it achieve the target.

