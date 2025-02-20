Doha - Qatar Aviation Services (QAS), in collaboration with MATAR, and Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) - member of Qatar Foundation, has launched an initiative to trial the latest autonomous transportation solutions at Hamad International Airport (DOH) within its airside operations, marking a first for the region.

The proof-of-concept trials, which started its initial Autonomous staff bus trials testing from Sunday, February 16, will integrate cutting-edge autonomous vehicles, including an autonomous bus and an autonomous baggage tractor.

Equipped with advanced technologies such as GPS, AI-driven systems, and various intelligent sensors and lidars, these vehicles are designed to enhance operational safety and efficiency. Their capabilities include 24/7 operations under diverse weather conditions, real-time monitoring, and automated charging systems.

Hamad Ali Al Khater, chief operating officer at Hamad International Airport, said: “Our airport is proud to lead the way by trialing autonomous vehicles. This initiative reflects our dedication to enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability. We are excited to lead the way into a future where technology and mobility seamlessly converge and look forward to a successful outcome through collaboration with our key stakeholders.”

Murat Nursel, senior vice-president at QAS, said: “We have an ambitious vision for the years ahead — one that demands a company-wide commitment to execution and innovation. At QAS, we are driven by a relentless pursuit of advancement and excellence. The testing of autonomous vehicles, in collaboration with MATAR and Qatar Science & Technology Park, underscores our dedication to supporting our nation’s vision while enhancing operational efficiency. We remain steadfast in our mission to redefine excellence, delivering unparalleled value to both our customers and employees.”

Dr Jack Lau, president of QSTP, said: “At QSTP, we are proud to support the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies that redefine industries. This collaboration demonstrates not only our commitment to advancing technology but also to driving the digital transformation of one of the world’s most complex and high-risk sectors — aviation.

“The Level 4 autonomous vehicle solutions being trialed at Hamad International Airport are developed within QSTP to shape the future of smart mobility. As we push the boundaries of technological excellence, initiatives like this align seamlessly with Qatar National Vision 2030, reinforcing our collective role in fostering a sustainable, tech-driven economy.”

The initiative emphasises innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability by minimising manual interventions and optimising processes. The successful implementation of this proof-of-concept project will lay the foundation for expanding the autonomous fleet, ultimately contributing to Qatar’s broader autonomous transportation framework.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

