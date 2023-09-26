The highly anticipated Auto World Show made a triumphant return Tuesday at the Kuwait International Fair, marking the end of a 13-year hiatus.

The grand opening drew a distinguished crowd, including diplomats and prominent social figures, who eagerly explored the latest offerings in the world of automobiles.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the automotive extravaganza, as the exhibition is scheduled to run until October first.

The Auto World Show boasts an impressive lineup, featuring 28 prominent car brands, alongside 18 specialized car services companies.

