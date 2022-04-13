UAE - Aramex, a leading global provider of logistics solutions and innovative geolocation technology firm what3words have partnered to further improve last mile delivery process through improved and more accurate addressing system.

As part of the Company’s plans to further enhance the efficiency of its last mile delivery, Aramex has integrated what3words into its retail application programming interface (API) platform.

The integration enables regional e-commerce businesses to give their customers the option to have their packages accurately delivered to any what3words address across the region. It’s simple for retailers to add a what3words address field to checkout pages, allowing it to be passed on to Aramex couriers.

The integration supports regional SMEs who are looking to optimize customer experiences and ensure accurate and efficient deliveries.

UK-based, what3words has divided the globe into a grid of 3metre x 3metre squares and has given each square a unique combination of three words, known as a “what3words address”.

For example you can find the main entrance to what3words' Head Office at ///filled.count.soap in London. This means every front door, mall entrance, delivery point, and even unmarked roads will have its own unique address, helping to minimize address errors and enabling Aramex couriers to pick up and drop off packages with enhanced accuracy and efficiency, optimizing the delivery process and providing a smoother customer experience.

Alaa Saoudi, Chief Operating Officer – Express at Aramex, said: “Aramex has been working closely with what3words since 2016 to optimize the crucial last mile of the delivery journey. In our efforts to help improve last mile delivery, we believe that by using what3words we will further enhance customer experience and enable a more frictionless delivery journey.

“Our longstanding partnership with what3words is a perfect example of our commitment to apply innovative technological solutions to boost efficiencies and enhance customer satisfaction, as well as support the further development and growth of e-commerce in the region.”

Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder and CEO of what3words, said: “Using a what3words address makes it easy for people to say exactly where they want their packages, whether that is a specific building entrance, front door or side door, providing a seamless delivery experience for end customers and streamlining operations for couriers and retailers alike.”

what3words is revolutionizing the way the world talks about location. It allows users, including Aramex couriers and customers, to find, share and navigate to precise locations, anywhere in the world and the technology is available in 50 languages, including Arabic. Aramex also continues to leverage on its digitally enabled solutions including Aramex Fleet and Aramex Spot.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).