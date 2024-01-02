Alstom, a global leader in rail transport and sustainable mobility, has announced that it has signed a major contract with The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) to build the world's longest battery-operated tramway, running 22.4km long, in ancient Saudi city of AlUla.

This project, designed to boost the passenger experience with a mesmerizing journey through time, includes access to Unesco World Heritage sites and is a key part of our commitment to sustainability and the Saudi Vision 2030, said Alstom in a statement.

The project will cover a distance of 22.4km and feature 17 strategically located stations.

According to Alstom, the fully integrated turnkey tramway system will be fitted with 20 advanced Citadis trams, equipped with the Mitrac B battery solution, and also feature innovative, fast, and invisible SRS ground-based static charging system as well as power supply, signalling and communication systems and depot equipment.

The tram system will enhance the region's rich heritage while reducing carbon emissions, offering a unique transportation option that blends historical routes with innovative, climate-adapted trams, said the French rail transport expert.

Last year, TradeArabia, had reported that Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) had signed a partnership deal with Alstom to provide vehicles and systems for the AlUla Train Project.

As the world’s longest battery-powered, catenary-free tramway line, AlUla project will offer unmatched access to the five core historical districts including Unesco World Heritage sites such as AlUla Old Town (District 1), Dadan (District 2), Jabal Ikmah (District 3), Nabataean Horizon (District 4), and Hegra Historical City (District 5).

By connecting these historically significant areas, this tramway project will encapsulate richness, history, and green mobility like no other, it added.

Alstom said nine sites in France are working in harmony with the Saudi teams for the manufacturing of the tramways: These are:

*La Rochelle site - For design and assembly;

*Le Creusot, for bogies;

*Ornans, for motors;

*Villeurbanne, for on-board electronics and cyber security;

*Aix-en-Provence, for tachometers;

*Valenciennes, for the design and supply of interior fittings and services;

*Vitrolles for the design and supply of free catenary charging system;

*Tarbes for its contribution to the supply of the autonomy system and

Saint-Ouen, for design.

Under this contract, Alstom will supply power, warehouse equipment and provide full maintenance services for 10 years, using the HealthHub, a new predictive maintenance tool able to monitor the health of trains, infrastructure and signaling assets using advanced data analytics.

The service teams will also use a mobile workshop for all types of reforms to be more flexible and cut capital costs. Alstom will also provide strong training programs for the tram staff to ensure operating efficiency, it added.

