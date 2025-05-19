DUBAI - Drydocks World has co-founded the Global Green Shipyard Alliance (GGSA), an international coalition of leading shipyards committed to accelerating the maritime industry’s sustainability transition.

The alliance aims to fast-track clean technology adoption, improve environmental performance, and set unified ESG standards across their global operations.

As a founding member, Drydocks World will play a central role in shaping the alliance's efforts while strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for responsible maritime services.

Drydocks World is one of the founding members of the GGSA, alongside Astilleros Shipyard Group (Spain), BREDO Dry Docks GmbH (Germany), and IMC Shipyard Services Group (Singapore, China, Thailand). Together, the group spans key maritime hubs across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The alliance comes at a pivotal time for the maritime sector, which is under growing pressure to decarbonise in line with global climate goals.

By creating a platform for knowledge sharing, joint development and scalable innovation, the GGSA seeks to deliver practical solutions, from hybrid propulsion and energy-efficient retrofits to digital optimisation and emissions compliance.

Captain Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said, “The formation of the Global Green Shipyard Alliance reflects our shared responsibility to accelerate the maritime industry's decarbonisation journey. At Drydocks World, we are proud to be a founding member of this important initiative and to collaborate with our global counterparts to advance more sustainable, efficient practices across the sector.

"The alliance marks a significant step forward for our industry, reinforcing our commitment to delivering long-term environmental value by adopting cleaner technologies and collective innovation.”

Imran Inamdar, Chief Operating Officer at Drydocks World, stated, "Drydocks World has long championed innovation and sustainability in ship repair. Through the Global Green Shipyard Alliance, we have an opportunity to work alongside our peers to drive measurable improvements across shipbuilding and retrofitting practices.

"This collaboration enables us to raise performance standards, improve operational outcomes and bring practical solutions to market faster. By aligning expertise and sharing lessons learned, we can move from intent to implementation and support the maritime sector's transition in a way that is both effective and scalable."

The GSSA marks the third major global coalition championed by DP World. It follows the Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA), which aims to make battery-electric container handling equipment affordable and scalable, and the First Movers Coalition, where members aggregate their purchasing power to accelerate investments in zero-emission solutions.