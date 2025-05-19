Arab Finance: The exchange rate of the US dollar to the Egyptian pound edged down on Sunday, recording EGP 50.07 for buying and EGP 50.17 for selling at Banque Misr at 1:33 PM.

Also, at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the dollar rate registered EGP 50.07 for purchasing and EGP 50.17 for selling at 1:42 pm.

The US dollar traded at EGP 50.07 for buying and EGP 50.17 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

