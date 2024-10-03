Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) is excited to welcome new flight routes and additional flights to several of its airports, seamlessly connecting passengers to their next destinations.

Air Botswana

On 11 October 2024, Air Botswana will launch an inaugural flight between Gaborone and Durban, with a direct flight to King Shaka International Airport. The airline will operate three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

British Airways

From 1 November 2024, British Airways will increase flight frequency between Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) and Heathrow, London for the upcoming summer season (November 2024 to March 2025).

The airline, which currently offers a daily service from London Heathrow, will also have an additional daily service from 11 January 2025, offering passengers more options, flexibility and convenience when travelling to South Africa.

These will bring the total weekly flights for the carrier's London Heathrow service up to 21.

The British Airways’ Cape Town Heathrow route will replace the carrier's three weekly seasonal service from London Gatwick, which will now only operate between 14 December 2024 and 8 January 2025.

Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways will commence a new affordable service between London Gatwick and CTIA. The service will operate seasonally with three weekly flights starting on 28 October 2024.

The flight is scheduled to arrive in Cape Town at 09:30 and depart for London Gatwick at 11:45 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Air connectivity between South Africa and the United Kingdom is a crucial link, fostering strong economic, cultural, and tourism ties between the two nations. Currently, British Airways operates two daily flights, and Virgin Atlantic operates one daily flight between O.R. Tambo International Airport and London Heathrow.

FlySafair

FlySafair will launch its first international route between Cape Town and Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek, Namibia. The new route offers two flights a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays with the first flight scheduled to take off on 22 October 2024.

Effective 5 November 2024, South African Airways will increase the number of flights between Johannesburg and Harare from 10 to 12 per week.

The airline also announced last month that it will increase the nonstop flights between Johannesburg and Perth to four flights per week from 8 December 2024.

Airlink

Recently, Airlink launched daily flights between OR Tambo International Airport and Mozambique’s Beira International Airport, and another route Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The airline has also announced that it has been granted authorization for a direct flight from Cape Town to Gaborone which it plans to commence from 1 April 2025.

ACSA is actively developing new flight route opportunities to enhance connectivity between our sister countries on the continent and around the world.

These will not only propel the company’s efforts to accelerate recovery to pre-Covid-19 levels but also enhance integration in the region, providing greater convenience and flexibility for travelers.

