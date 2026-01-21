ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group on Wednesday announced the sale of KEZAD Logistics Park - KLP Free Zone 3 (FZ3) in Abu Dhabi, a free zone industrial and logistics group of warehouse assets, to Mair Group.

Located within KEZAD Al Ma’mourah, KLP Free Zone 3 benefits from proximity to Khalifa Port and direct access to major transport corridors, providing efficient connectivity to regional and international markets.

The transaction comprises the sale of the warehouses together with a land lease under a 50-year Musataha arrangement, for a total value of AED295 million, payable over a two-year period, including an AED74 million upfront payment.

The proceeds of the transaction will be used to de-lever the Group’s balance sheet.

KLP Free Zone 3 spans a total land area of 128,451 square metres, with 59,822 square metres of gross leasable area across four purpose-built blocks designed to support a range of industrial and logistics activities.

“The sale of KEZAD Logistics Park - KLP Free Zone 3 to Mair Group reflects AD Ports Group’s disciplined capital recycling strategy and focus on unlocking value from mature assets, while maintaining long-term control of strategically important land through Musataha structures," said Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO of Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group.

He added that the sale strengthens the group's balance sheet and enables the redeployment of capital into new infrastructure and growth opportunities across the Economic Cities and Free Zones portfolio.

As part of the transaction, AD Ports Group will provide interim operational and maintenance support to Mair Group for a period of up to three months under a Transition Services Agreement, ensuring a smooth handover.