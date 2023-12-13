Abu Dhabi has standardised the fare structures for all its public buses, the transport authority announced on Tuesday. The basic bus fare for both the city and suburban areas will now be Dh2, plus 5 fils per kilometre — with the cost capped at Dh5 per journey, according to the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

When a passenger rides more than one bus to reach his final destination — whether from the city to the suburbs or back — he no longer has to pay the Dh2 base fare multiple times, the centre explained.

Paid via the 'Hafalat' smart card at the end of the trip, the cost is calculated from the passenger's boarding destination to his/her last dropoff, the ITC said.

However, the 'free change of buses' is subject to three conditions:

The passenger must change the bus within a reasonable period of time

The number of changes must not exceed two times, which means the trip must be completed using a maximum of three buses.

There should be no change to the opposite direction of the itinerary.

Passengers must swipe their cards when boarding the bus and before hopping off to calculate the cost of the trip. Those who fail to swipe their cards at the end of the trip shall be charged the maximum fee.

