The Abu Dhabi Ports Group, which is backed by the sovereign wealth fund ADQ, has partnered with a local business group to set up an automotive export and distribution hubs in KIZAD, its economic zones subsidiary.

In a statement on Thursday, the logistics and trade group said it has tied up with UAE-based conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group to set up what will be the region's largest auto hub. The partnership follows a similar one related to the setting up of a food logistics centre in KIZAD, announced in February this year.

The auto hub, designed to be a free zone, will bring together buyers, sellers, logistics services providers, etc. It will have dedicated areas for showrooms, storage, spare parts, workshops, test tracks, auction houses, social and office spaces in addition to logistics services, government support and commercial support services.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@refinitiv.com