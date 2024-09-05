Abu Dhabi-listed Agility Global has announced that it is soliciting interest for the sale of a stake in its fuel logistics subsidiary Tristar.

Agility Global, which is 51% owned by Kuwait-listed Agility Public Warehousing Company, said the sale is one option it is considering with advisors to unlock value for shareholders.

Tristar offers fuel logistics services to blue chip companies including ADNOC, Saudi Aramco, BP, ENOC and Exxon Mobil and Shell.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Bindu Rai)

