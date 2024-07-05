SHARJAH - Sharjah Taxi has announced that 83% of its fleet now consists of hybrid and eco-friendly vehicles that run on both fuel and electricity. This initiative is part of Sharjah Taxi's ambitious plan to achieve a 100% eco-friendly fleet by 2027.

This commitment to eco-friendly options aligns with the UAE's goal of adopting sustainable solutions and reducing carbon emissions.

Khalid Al-Kindi, General Manager of Sharjah Taxi, said, "Driven by our commitment to achieving sustainable development, we at Sharjah Taxi continuously work on developing and updating our fleet. This effort supports sustainable transportation solutions and provides eco-friendly alternatives, including electric and hybrid vehicles."

Sharjah Taxi remains committed to offering a wide range of services to its passengers. This includes city taxi services, airport transfers, women's taxis, family taxis, luxury limousines, school transportation (Rafaq), services for People with Determination, and taxis serving the Eastern and Central regions.

Sharjah Taxi operates under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.