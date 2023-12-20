Riyadh – ZIRA, a business support systems (BSS) provider in the telecom industry, has established a new office in the Saudi city of Riyadh.

With over 27 years of industry expertise, ZIRA aims to expand its global footprint into the Middle East, according to a press release.

ZIRA’s Saudi expansion aligns with the company’s growth plans to drive technological advancements and create transformative solutions that empower telecommunications businesses worldwide.

The expansion into Saudi Arabia marks a pivotal moment in the company’s history, showcasing its relentless pursuit of global growth and market leadership.

Furthermore, the inauguration comes as a part of the company’s objectives to deliver enhanced telecommunications solutions and services to the Saudi market.

Headquartered in Bosnia and Herzegovina, ZIRA inaugurated offices in the UAE, the Netherlands, Croatia, Turkey, and the US.

Emir Bukvic, CEO at ZIRA, said: “This strategic move reinforces our commitment to serving our valued customers and partners in Saudi Arabia while enhancing our presence in the dynamic Middle Eastern market.”

“We are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings and look forward to fostering stronger relationships while delivering innovative business support systems,” Bukvic added.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

