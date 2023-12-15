The UAE has been appointed to chair the World Bank’s Cloud Computing Working Group, in recognition of the country’s digital transformation efforts.

Dr. Bushra AlBlooshi, Senior Consultant Research and Innovation at Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC), an affiliate of Digital Dubai, led the working group’s meeting on November 28, according to a statement issued by Dubai Media Office late Thursday.

Previously co-lead by Singapore and the United Kingdom, the working group brings together 27 countries, international groups and top companies with an aim to advance global standards and practices in cloud computing.

According to Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, the UAE’s selection to lead the World Bank body “reflects the exceptional reputation” of the country in the fields of new technology and cloud computing.

Al Mansoori noted that cloud computing is a “key pillar” of smart cities and “digitalised knowledge societies”.

“The UAE’s appointment to chair the [working group] demonstrates the leading position that the country has come to occupy in the field of future technologies in general, and cloud computing in particular,” AlBlooshi said.

“The UAE has succeeded in asserting its presence on the world stage as a technological innovation hub, an inspiring model for digital transformation.”

The World Bank’s working groups convene experts from stakeholders in the public and private sectors worldwide.

They co-develop knowledge products, which may include playbooks, how-to notes, surveys and benchmarks, according to the World Bank website.

