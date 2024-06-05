Cairo – Ericsson teamed up with Vodafone Egypt to expand the latter’s mobile network with the introduction of Ericsson’s triple-band radio, supporting Time Division Duplex (TDD) and Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) spectrum.

Radio 4466, an Ericsson Radio System product, will back Vodafone Egypt to enable 2G, 3G, 4G as well as 5G across 1800MHz, 2100MHz, and 2600MHz spectrum layers with a single unit.

This move marks the first triple-band radio live on 1800MHz, 2100MHz FDD, and 2600MHz TDD bands, according to a press release.

By integrating three bands into the same radio, this optimised product will enhance network performance while also contributing to a more sustainable network by reducing Vodafone Egypt’s network’s overall energy consumption by up to 15%.

Catalin Buliga, Technology Director Vodafone Egypt, commented: “This new triple-band radio unit from Ericsson gives us better cost, faster deployment of 4G/5G services, less energy consumption for our mobile network and less tower load.”

Håkan Cervell, Head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: “Through advanced optimisation algorithms and intelligent resource allocation, we can unlock new levels of efficiency, ensuring that every bit of bandwidth is utilized to its fullest potential.”

“As we embrace energy-efficient solutions and reduce our carbon footprint, we are not only enhancing connectivity but also championing environmental stewardship,” Cervell added.

He noted: “Together, Vodafone Egypt and Ericsson are blazing a trail towards a brighter, more connected, and environmentally conscious future for Egypt.”

