Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the health sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, to attract global venture capital (VC) investment and accelerate the growth of HealthTech and life sciences startups through the emirate’s newly launched Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) cluster.

Led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), ADIO and DoH, the HELM cluster was established to be a global hub for biotechnology, MedTech and digital health innovation.

The cluster is projected to contribute AED 94 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP and create 30,000 new jobs by 2045.

Under the agreement, which was announced on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), Hub71 will leverage its extensive VC partner network to showcase investment opportunities within the HELM clusterthrough targeted roadshows, networking engagements and dedicated promotional initiatives.

ADIO will complement these efforts by providing attractive co-investment opportunities, tailored business support and streamlined business facilitation services to attract international VC firms to establish and expand their operations within the cluster.

Hub71 will also proactively connect high-potential startups entering the HELM cluster with relevant VCs, allowing startups to benefit from targeted market access. DoH will provide compliance support while optimising regulatory pathways to attract and streamline investment processes in the life sciences sector.

All parties will collaborate on policy and infrastructure enhancements, aligning Abu Dhabi’s life sciences ecosystem with international best practices. Regular policy reviews will ensure continuous improvement, enhancing the investor experience and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a top destination for life sciences investments.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, commented, “For global investors and health innovators, Abu Dhabi offers more than a destination, it offers a launchpad. Through the HELM cluster, we are removing barriers, accelerating access, and providing the regulatory clarity and support that startups and investors need to scale faster and smarter. This partnership ensures that breakthrough reach the patients, markets, and communities that need them most.

Badr Al Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said, “This collaboration exemplifies Abu Dhabi’s ability to accelerate high-growth sectors by creating the right environment for early-stage innovation to thrive. By partnering with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Hub71, we are ensuring that promising ideas are matched with the capital, infrastructure and regulatory clarity they need to scale. This not only reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for life sciences investment, it also supports the HELM cluster’s mission to deliver transformative advancements in healthcare and lasting economic impact across the emirate.”

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said, “This partnership is a compelling example of how Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem is mobilising to strengthen the HELM cluster. By connecting ventures with leading capital partners and a vibrant community of innovative startups, we are enabling breakthrough solutions and contributing to the future of global healthcare and life sciences.”

As the MENA region’s fastest growing startup ecosystem, Abu Dhabi witnessed US$4.2 billion in exit and startup valuations by the end of 2023. The emirate saw US$224 million in early-stage startup funding and over overall US$1 billion in VC funding between July 2021 and December 2023.

Since 2021, DoH has supported 80 healthcare startups, accelerating transformative solutions across the healthcare spectrum. These efforts have created 926 specialised jobs, fostering economic growth and strengthening the life sciences sector, which has achieved an impressive annual growth rate of 22 percent.

Held under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being', Abu Dhabi Global Health Week is a major government initiative from Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) to serve as a platform for innovation and collaboration within Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector.