SHARJAH - The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) has unveiled a unique Flying Car in partnership with the Dutch company PAL-V.

The PAL-V gyroplane, which combines the capabilities of a three-wheeled car and a helicopter, allows users to drive on roads and fly in the air. The vehicle comes with two engines and folding rotors, allowing it to move smoothly with other cars on the road.

The vehicle was the cynosure of all eyes as PAL-V officials provided an indoor demonstration at the SRTI Park, and explained its functionality and ability to travel on land and in the air. PAL-V is also the first to complete the full certification basis with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The car, which has been under development since 2008, is designed for both road and air travel. It functions as a conventional vehicle on the ground but can be quickly converted into an aircraft, offering a unique door-to-door mobility solution.

Talks are ongoing between PAL-V and SRTI Park to establish a collaboration as the Advanced Air Mobility market is set to touch $2.9 trillion, according to Morgan Stanley.

The event, which took place during SRTI Park’s first Business Breakfast of 2025, brought together prominent figures from the investors, entrepreneurs, and partners from diverse economic and technological sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, stressed that the Park has become the go-to destination for startups and innovators seeking to turn bold ideas into thriving ventures.

He stated, “The demonstration of the Pal-V Flying Car is not only about showcasing a groundbreaking innovation, but it reflects a broader vision we uphold at SRTIP — to serve as a regional hub for enabling emerging technologies and connecting them with the market. We've built an integrated ecosystem that blends innovation with investment, making SRTIP the platform of choice for entrepreneurs and investors looking to reach customers and achieve real-world impact.”

Robert Dingemanse, Founder and CEO of the Dutch company PAL-V, delivered a detailed presentation on the unique flying car, covering its development journey, technical capabilities, and ongoing talks with SRTIP to collaborate and scale this revolutionary vehicle in the region.

He also said the company had a good headstart over competitors, with paid pre-orders of over 150 million Euros.

The Business Breakfast agenda also featured presentations on SRTIP’s partner services and startup support platforms, followed by the Shuraka’ Majlis, a dedicated roundtable that enabled participants to exchange ideas and explore collaborative opportunities.

Additionally, the event hosted one-on-one meetings between entrepreneurs and prospective investors, offering an ideal setting for networking and strategic dialogue in an innovation-driven environment.

This edition of the Business Breakfast marks the integration of two of SRTIP’s signature platforms — the Business Breakfast and the Partner Council — into a unified format under the Business Breakfast umbrella. The aim is to foster stronger engagement across the ecosystem and stimulate strategic conversations between the public and private sectors.



ES