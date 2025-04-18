Bahrain - Zendata Bahrain has announced a strategic alliance with Alzayani Investments and Midal Cables.

This collaboration, signed at a ceremony at Alzayani Investments headquarters, marks a significant step in strengthening the information technology framework and enhancing digital resilience across the kingdom’s industrial and investment sectors, a statement said.

“This initiative supports our strategic objective to safeguard our operations and advance our digital capabilities as we continue to grow and diversify,” said Majid Al Zayani, Managing Director of Alzayani Investments.

Rashid Hamid Al Zayani, Managing Director of Midal Cables, added: “Strengthening our digital foundation and information systems is essential to ensuring operational efficiency and service reliability, and positions us to meet the future demands with confidence.”

Isabelle Meyer, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Zendata, commented: “We are honoured to work alongside Al Zayani Investments and Midal Cables. Their trust in our expertise highlights a shared commitment to innovation, continuity, and the responsible management of information technology risk.”

Zendata is a global cybersecurity leader committed to delivering advanced protection for critical infrastructures, businesses, and governments. With a strong footprint in the Middle East and beyond, it brings international best practices to regional challenges, empowering organisations to thrive in a secure digital environment. ZENDATA has a fully dedicated SOC in Bahrain.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).