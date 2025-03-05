Egypt - Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, held high-level discussions with global technology leaders on the sidelines of the MWC 2025 exhibition and conference in Barcelona, Spain.

The meetings explored opportunities for investment, cooperation, and expansion in Egypt’s ICT sector, particularly in digital infrastructure, outsourcing, cybersecurity, and digital capacity building.

During his meeting with Li Zixue, Chairperson and CEO of ZTE, Minister Talaat reviewed the company’s future plans and strategic collaborations in Egypt. Accompanied by Zhou Bing, ZTE’s CEO in Egypt, Zixue highlighted ZTE’s ongoing telecom infrastructure projects, efforts to localize product manufacturing, and its commitment to training Egyptian talent. The discussions also covered ZTE’s establishment of two training labs at the National Telecommunication Institute, in line with memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed last September, as well as plans to set up an R&D center to support projects across Africa.

In a separate meeting, Talaat met with Robert Eberg, CEO of Sigma Technology, a global tech consulting firm. Talks focused on Egypt’s competitive advantages in outsourcing, Sigma Technology’s expansion plans in the country, and government incentives under the Digital Egypt strategy aimed at fostering industry growth.

Talaat also held discussions with Helmut Reisinger, CEO for EMEA and Latin America at Palo Alto Networks, and senior executives from the cybersecurity leader. Their talks centered on cybersecurity cooperation and digital capacity building, with Reisinger praising Egypt’s ICT talent and expertise. He expressed Palo Alto Networks’ interest in expanding operations in Egypt by leveraging local professionals to provide digital services across North Africa.

These meetings reflect Egypt’s ongoing commitment to attracting global tech investments, strengthening public-private partnerships, and positioning itself as a leading hub for digital services and innovation in the region.

