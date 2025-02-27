Qatar - The partnership with GCO for the first AR academy will unlock new opportunities and empower the next generation of AR creators and developers.

Snap Inc, an American technology company, will launch in Qatar its first augmented reality (AR) academy in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.



In this regard, Snap Inc signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government Communications Office (GCO) at the Web Summit 2025.



The partnership with GCO for the first AR academy will unlock new opportunities and empower the next generation of AR creators and developers.



This move also underscores Snap’s long-term commitment to investing in Mena's digital ecosystem, by building AR capabilities for partners both old and new, which is critical to digital transformation agendas.



"This initiative aligns with Qatar’s National Vision 2030 in building a knowledge-based economy and nurturing the next generation of creators by equipping them with the essential tools and skills to navigate global digital transformations. Through our investment in such pioneering programmes, we continue to strengthen Qatar's position as a regional centre for digital excellence and technological innovation," said Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor al-Thani, director of the GCO and chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Organising Committee.



Hussein Freijeh, General Manager of Snap Inc in the Middle East said the long-term success of the technology requires a vibrant developer and creator ecosystem, which is critical to the digital transformation taking place in the region.



"Once again we are honoured to work hand in hand with GCO to drive the growth and digital upskilling of the thriving talent pool and we cannot wait to see the groundbreaking work they produce," he added.



AR has played a pivotal role in visual communication for more than a decade, pioneered by Snapchat and widely loved by online communities and brands all over the world for its ability to elevate creativity, connection and self-expression. From retail try-ons, and now Gen AI, Snapchat has evolved AR into a tool for human connection and spatial computing. Today, more than 300mn people use AR on Snapchat and more than 85% of Mena daily users interact with Lenses every day.



In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, more than 400mn Snapchatters engaged with Gen AI-powered Lenses over 4bn times.



At present, more than 375,000 AR creators, developers, and teams from nearly every country in the world have built over 4mn Lenses.



Many of these are created using fifth generation Snap Spectacles, which have capabilities to better build and experiment with AR, allowing users to interact with the world and each other in entirely new ways.

