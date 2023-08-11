The UAE-based Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) has announced plans to strengthen its presence in China, as part of its growth strategy.



The public-listed company has announced plans to diversify and expand across international markets, with China and the Asia Pacific region at the forefront.



Yahsat’s commercial team is also exploring ways to take advantage of growing Chinese demand for its Thuraya products, in cooperation with its service partners, along with looking at potential business opportunities, with a focus on search and rescue applications and enterprise.



Earlier this week, Yahsat posted net profits of $45.30 million for the first half of 2023, an annual drop from $45.36 million. The revenues edged down by 0.20% to $205.07 million during the January-June 2023 period from $205.56 million in H1 22.



(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

(bindu.rai@lseg.com)