ABU DHABI - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Larry Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock.

The meeting addressed a number of issues of mutual interest, including developments in global markets.

The two sides also discussed artificial intelligence and advanced technology and the opportunities they present to support investment and the global economy in a manner that benefits people and contributes to progress.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and officials.