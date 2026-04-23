Riyadh: The Digital Government Authority (DGA) announced the results of the “Emerging Technologies Adoption Readiness Index” report in its fourth edition for 2026, which highlights the accelerated progress in government agencies’ readiness to adopt and activate emerging technologies.

The overall score of the index reached 76.04%, compared to 74.69% in 2025, with the participation of 54 government agencies, up from 49 agencies in the previous cycle.



Governor of the DGA Eng. Ahmed bin Mohammed Alsuwaiyan emphasized that the report’s results reflect ambitious efforts by government agencies and their transition from experimentation to the actual implementation of emerging technologies. This shift reinforces a continuous improvement approach and solidifies the maturity of digital readiness.



He added: “Emerging technologies are no longer an experimental option; they have become a fundamental pillar for enhancing government performance efficiency, increasing productivity, and accelerating delivery, ultimately improving the beneficiary experience.”



According to the report issued by the DGA today, the index results showed notable progress in the adoption of emerging technologies. Government agencies recorded advancement in the research capability at 78.07%, followed by communication capability at 75.18%, then proof capability at 73.92%, and finally integration capability at 77.00%.



The top 20 government agencies for 2026 were classified by performance levels as follows: Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Energy, Communications, Space and Technology Commission, and Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones ranked within the “Exceptional” level, followed by Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Ministry of Health, Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, Saudi Post, Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Ministry of Justice, General Organization for Social Insurance, Ministry of Culture, and King Khalid University within the “Advanced” level. This reflects a growing maturity in digital capabilities across government agencies and an increasing adoption of innovation and technology-driven services, enhancing performance efficiency and improving service quality for beneficiaries.



The report also highlighted several success stories in adopting emerging technologies across government agencies, showcasing the use of advanced technologies such as Generative AI, Agentic AI, Internet of Things, and robotics. These technologies have been utilized to automate procedures, improve decision-making, and enhance digital services, enabling entities to deliver proactive and innovative government services in vital sectors, while achieving economic efficiencies and improving the beneficiary experience.



This progress reflects the efforts of government agencies in leveraging emerging technologies with the support and enablement of the DGA, as a key driver for service development, strengthening digital integration, and enhancing government performance efficiency. This, in turn, reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position and advances its leadership among digital governments and future-ready nations, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to build a knowledge-based economy and a globally leading digital government.