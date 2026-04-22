Nigeria is at risk losing digital control of its cyberspace following the alarming surge in cyberattacks in the country.

The surge shows a dangerous shift from opportunistic cybercrime, facing approximately 4,710 threats weekly and ranking as a top target for cybercriminals.

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) recently warned that the trend weakens the country’s control over its digital identity and limits economic gains from its expanding online ecosystem.

Speaking at the .ng Media Advocacy and Capacity Building Initiative for the Nigerian Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), organised by NiRA in Lagos, Adesola Akinsanya, president, NiRA, questioned who truly owns Nigeria’s digital presence, stressing that the answer lies in deliberate choices regarding domain name adoption and the narratives shaping the country’s digital ecosystem.

He likened the widespread adoption of foreign domains to building assets on land owned by others, where control, legal authority, and economic benefits ultimately reside outside the country.

According to him, many Nigerian businesses operating on domains such as .com are effectively anchoring their digital operations on infrastructure beyond national control.

Industry stakeholders at the event noted that while Nigeria’s digital economy continues to expand driven by increasing internet penetration and a vibrant tech ecosystem a significant portion of the value generated is lost through payments tied to foreign domain registration and hosting services.

Seyi Onasanya, chief operating officer, NiRA, described domain names as “digital real estate,” emphasizing their role as a foundational layer of the modern economy.

She stated that countries that prioritise local domain systems are better positioned to retain value, strengthen trust, and enhance digital competitiveness.

Onasanya added that although country-code domains account for nearly 40 percent of global domain registrations, Nigeria still records relatively low adoption of its .ng domain despite its large population and millions of small and medium enterprises.

Experts at the forum warned that dependence on foreign domains contributes to capital flight, weakens national branding, and exposes businesses to external regulatory risks.

They stressed that every domain name represents a potential economic asset linked to transactions, jobs, and overall GDP growth.

Ridwan Badmus, legal and cybersecurity expert, noted that Nigeria’s regulatory framework is evolving to support a more secure digital environment, including policies encouraging government institutions to adopt local domains and hosting services.

He explained that the .ng domain benefits from enhanced security features such as DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC) and improved monitoring systems, which strengthen resilience against cyber threats.

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