The Global Telco AI Alliance (GTAA), which includes the UAE’s e&, has signed a joint venture agreement to establish a Telco Large Language Model (LLM), a multilingual entity.

The signing at DWT24-Ingnite, Copenhagen, follows plans announced earlier this year to establish the JV.

In addition to Abu Dhabi-listed e& Other entities in the JV are South Korea’s SK Telecom, Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, Singapore’s Singtel and Japan’s SoftBank Corp to help telcos improve their customer interactions via digital assistants and other AI solutions.

The venture aims to help companies reach a customer base of 1.3 billion across 50 countries, using languages including Korean, English, German, Arabic and Indonesian language Bahasa.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com