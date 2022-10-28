More than 500 coders have passed an assessment that aims to pave the way for talented local youth to work and gain expertise with leading companies in the UAE.

Conducted by the Coders HQ in collaboration with Emirates NBD, the assessment was part of the National Digital Talent Programme launched in partnership with the Minister of State for Artificial intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, aiming to provide coders with necessary resources, and equip them with critical skills and practical knowledge to flourish in digital and IT fields.

The assessment aims to build an innovative network between coders and the private sector, and providing local talent with an opportunity to gain practical experience, and raise the number of coders in the UAE.

The Programme will create a pool of UAE interns over the course of the next four years as part of ongoing efforts to support the UAE government’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stressed that the UAE government invests in talents and young coders and empowers them to participate in developing the AI sector, coding, as well as other vital areas for the national digital economy.

Abdulla Qassem, Group CEO, Emirates NBD said, “We understand the significance of empowering local digital talent and continue to invest in building the national digital economy.”

