In his latest video, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi who is aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has revealed an important alliance between the Museum of the Future and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

Dubai Media office has tweeted the video stating, “Sultan Al Neyadi has announced a strategic partnership between @MOTF&@MBRSpaceCentre, in a video filmed from the International Space Station."

"The collaboration aims to solidify the UAE's stature as a global frontrunner in designing the future and space exploration, capitalising on its advancements in science, technology, and innovation.”

In the video Al Neyadi is seen saying, “I am pleased to announce a strategy between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and the Museum of the Future. Together, we work to achieve the new achievements in technology and space accomplishing the impossible in a country that knows no limits. See you soon.”

Alliance forges path to future

The strategic agreement was inked by Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), and Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation.

The alliance aims to lay a path towards innovation, ambition, and pioneering for the future, embodying the vision of His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, for the future of the emirate and the nation.

The Museum of the Future and MBRSC will collaborate to organise a range of activities and initiatives. These efforts will focus on showcasing the UAE's achievements in space exploration.

They will also be showcasing ambitious projects, including training programs for aspiring astronauts who will shape the future of space exploration.

The signing of the agreement was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation; Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre; and Youssef Hamad Al Shaibani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

Partners collaborate to design the future

The museum's inaugural partners' gala served as the backdrop for the signing of the strategic agreement, which recognised and celebrated the significant contributions made by the them.

The event was attended by numerous government officials and directors of prominent local and international companies who played a crucial role in establishing the museum as a renowned hub for knowledge and a global centre for shaping the future.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of MBRSC, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with the Museum of the Future. This partnership not only aligns with our shared vision of making space science more accessible but also ensures that what we build will be culturally relevant and sustainable for our communities. Our ultimate goal is to inspire learners through meaningful connections to MBRSC's missions and initiatives.

"This partnership further presents a unique opportunity for children and families in the UAE to engage, learn, and expand their knowledge and understanding of space. We deeply appreciate the museum's commitment to co-developing this project, and together, we are poised to shape a future where space science is integrated into our everyday conversations and learning.”

Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation said, “This strategic partnership will enhance our efforts in contributing to outer space exploration and improving quality of life on Earth, as part of our commitment here at the Museum of the Future to promote knowledge, science, and technology to benefit societies. This partnership also highlights the UAE’s exceptional achievements within the space sector and will continue to support our leadership’s vision both for Earth and for outer space.

“We are also pleased to announce this partnership in the presence of our strategic partners who have contributed to making this journey a success, through which we provide a platform for great minds, scientists and researchers to contribute and accelerate scientific progress based on research and development,” he added.

