The new-age technologies of artificial intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT are helping employees in the retail sector to improve their productivity multifold, it was said during the RetailME Think! I Can! forum held in Dubai recently.

Dharmin Ved, CEO of 6th Street.com, said the introduction of ChatGPT and generative AI has put forward AI to the frontline personnel that will transform retail and other industries. “In our customer happiness team, we have seen a four-fold increase in productivity since the influx of ChatGPT and other generative AI products,” he said during the forum.

Tawhid Abdullah, CEO of Jawhara Jewellery, said empowerment of team members to take ownership of the projects, works and business activities is crucial. “Empowerment through partnership is a very crucial part of the success of our company. The partners are the reason why we are so successful,” he said while speaking about how his family re-created a regional jewellery brand.

The retail sector has come a long way in the last three decades, from window shopping to mobile shopping.

Experts from the Middle East’s retail industry discussed thought-provoking issues at RetailME Think! I Can! conference, followed by the Icons of Retail Gala Awards ceremony, bringing together the region’s top retail leaders to share their transformational journeys – both challenges and opportunities – that provided great insights to others who are yet to start their journey.

“The retail sector in the UAE has come a long way in evolving from brick-and-mortar to a completely different level with e-commerce at the driving seat now,” said Laila Mohammed Suhail, CEO, strategic alliances and partnerships sector, Dubai Tourism.

Mohammad Alawi, CEO, Red Sea Markets Company, said leadership is a very different approach, and every leader brings to the front varied approaches to tackle the requirements of the customer, business and their own organisational setup.

Hozefa Saylawala, regional sales director – MESTA, Zebra Technologies, said the symposium was a unique initiative to bring retail leaders together under one roof. “It was very encouraging to see the who’s who of retail coming together to talk innovation, growth plans, strategies and much more in an open way. This was a great platform for industry interaction and learning,” said Saylawala.

Amardeep Devadason, SVP and head - global brand solutions, RRD GO Creative APAC said: “We explored the thought process of industry leaders and got to decode their strategies. It was an amazing get-together for the entire industry, and we got a chance to talk about the wonderfully exciting times we live in and what lies ahead for the region.”

Rajiv Warrier, CEO of GCC, Choithrams, said, sustainability practices are getting better drastically after the UAE government started taking different measures including reducing plastic use.

“The decision to charge for plastic bags at grocery stores and supermarkets has significantly reduced consumption. Plastic consumption in Dubai has reduced to 50 per cent and 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi. Further at Choithrams, we have our largest solar panel in Al Quoz and we align our KPIs with sustainability goals. What we have learnt is companies will work on sustainable practices if it is profitable too,” he said.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).