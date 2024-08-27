Trimble, a global leader in construction technology, has underscored the integral role of advanced technology in meeting project deadlines and reducing costs, amid the Middle East construction market’s rapid expansion.

The company also announced key updates to its cutting-edge software solutions, which can be seamlessly integrated with Trimble’s hardware devices and other third-party solutions.

By utilising this integration capability, businesses can streamline workflow, reduce errors, and facilitate connectivity across all phases of construction to ensure timely project delivery, adhering to budget constraints.

In construction time is money

Trimble stated: "In construction, time truly equates to money," emphasising the importance of connected construction solutions in expediting project completion. The UAE construction market is poised to achieve an Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) of over 3% between 2025-2028, driven by robust investments in transport, housing, and renewable energy projects.

Similarly, KSA's construction market is projected to reach a valuation of $70.33 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $91.36 billion by 2029. These markets present excellent opportunities for implementing cutting-edge technology that can optimise construction processes and efficiency.

Paul Wallett, Regional Director of Trimble Solutions, Middle East, said: “Our advanced connected construction solutions are tailored to address the multifarious challenges faced by the Middle East’s construction markets. It is pertinent to address critical issues such as design accuracy, stakeholder alignment, and efficient document control and management to ensure precise and timely project completion, which will in turn reduce costs. We are also in the process of expanding our innovative solution portfolio in the Middle East region.”

Advanced tech solutions

With the rise of smart cities, the demand for eco-friendly and efficient infrastructure is burgeoning. As a result, governments are seeking solutions that can facilitate connected and automated infrastructure. In keeping with this goal, Trimble aims to catalyse the shift towards sustainable and integrated urban developments with its advanced tech solutions.

Trimble is set to announce the expansion of its software portfolio for construction document management in the Middle East, aimed at facilitating seamless workflows, during the Connected Construction Conference at the Museum of the Future, Dubai on October 30, 2024.

Trimble’s state-of-the-art solutions are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the Mena region’s growing markets, by elevating project efficiency and cutting down costs. Underpinned by its long-standing expertise as a construction solutions market leader, Trimble holds the potential to facilitate robust development within the region’s key markets.

