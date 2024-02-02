ABU DHABI - Trends Research and Advisory launched its strategic plan for 2024, which emphasises universality and readiness for the future.

The Centre revealed its new logo, which emphasises continuity, integration, development, modernity, readiness and universality.

The announcement came in a press conference held by the Centre at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Advisory, attended the event alongside heads of sectors, directors of departments, consultants, researchers and media professionals.

Trends' strategic plan includes innovative programmes, research, activities, and events that keep abreast with the progress of its global vision. The Centre will monitor potential international risks and challenges and develop visions that deliver inclusive solutions.

The Trends plan for 2024 focuses on four main aspects: empowering Emirati youth and enhancing their role in scientific research by launching innovative and unique initiatives. The plan aims to strengthen the role of the Trends Youth Council and empower young UAE researchers to assume the management of various sectors and departments.

The second is to expand the scope of scientific research by adding new tracks to the current scientific research programmes. The plan seeks to enhance the training programmes, ensure sound management of the projects launched at the beginning of the year, launch the "Research Content Creators" platform, and add new research programmes and initiatives.

The third pillar aims to strengthen Trends' international presence through its external offices in Cairo, Rabat and Dubai. Trends will organise more international seminars, conferences and forums, expand partnerships with international research and academic institutions, and open new offices.

The fourth aspect is the media sector, which reflects Trend's vision and delivers its voice to the public space. The role of the Media Communication Office will be strengthened and developed by introducing advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, Metaverse and others.

The plan shall upgrade the Trends smart lab and the integrated Trends studio that was established according to state-of-the-art digital technology and artificial intelligence. The "TRENDS podcast" service will be enhanced, and the Centre will activate the Media partnerships with local, regional and international newspapers and mainstream media outlets.

The plan includes the development of the Trends website and platforms. This refers, in particular, to the WhatsApp Knowledge platform, which has attracted the attention of numerous officials, academics, researchers, and university students.

Dr. Al-Ali said that Trends' plan for 2024 coincides with the tenth anniversary of the Centre's establishment. The Centre launched its new logo, reflecting its new corporate identity and readiness to address future challenges.

He concluded, "We are committed to supporting the process of scientific research and enhancing the position of think tanks locally, regionally and globally.