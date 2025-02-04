ABU DHABI - TRENDS Research & Advisory held a high-level panel discussion with Counselor Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek, President of the Egyptian Senate, along with several Senate leaders and committee undersecretaries.

The discussion highlighted the vital role of research in supporting legislation, the contributions of think tanks in countering extremist narratives, and the importance of AI research in anticipating and shaping the future for knowledge-driven progress.

Held at the Egyptian Senate headquarters in Cairo, the session was part of TRENDS' research activities during its fourth participation in the Cairo International Book Fair. The gathering brought together senators, sector heads, experts, and department directors from TRENDS.

Counselor Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek welcomed TRENDS delegation and commended the centre’s intellectual and research efforts, particularly in AI and advanced technology.

He stressed that AI technologies are a cornerstone in shaping the future, with think tanks and research institutions playing a key role in maximising their benefits, fostering innovation, and driving technological advancement.

He noted that research institutions are not just centres for knowledge production but strategic platforms for foresight and policy development, helping to advance societies and achieve sustainable development. Through rigorous scientific research and in-depth analysis, such institutions can identify opportunities and challenges posed by AI technologies and work towards leveraging them for societal progress.

The Senate President affirmed that strengthening cooperation between research and legislative institutions will help build an integrated system that fosters innovation and accelerates digital transformation. He welcomed collaborative efforts between the Egyptian Senate and TRENDS in various research, scientific, and knowledge fields.

Dr. Mohamed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, emphasised TRENDS' commitment to being at the forefront of research institutions supporting scientific research and purposeful knowledge. He highlighted that in an era of rapid technological advancements, AI has become one of the most significant tools reshaping reality and opening new horizons for research.

He pointed out that AI is not merely an innovative technology but a knowledge tool that contributes to sustainable development, intellectual security, and building knowledge-driven societies — objectives TRENDS seeks to achieve by integrating AI into scientific research and purposeful knowledge initiatives.

Dr. Sama Suleiman, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Committee at the Egyptian Senate, affirmed the Senate's belief in the importance of collaboration with think tanks and research institutions. Such partnerships provide valuable studies, research, and consultations that support decision-making and form the backbone of public policy.

After the session, Dr. Al-Ali presented Counselor Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek with the TRENDS Research Medal, recognising his role in supporting scientific research and extensive expertise in the legislative and legal fields.