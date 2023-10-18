UAE - Thuraya Telecommunications Company has released Cypod Solutions’ CyLock-Satcom Product, using Thuraya’s network, an industry-first IoT (Internet of Things) new tracking and monitoring product that seeks to transform shipping logistics.

The product, developed by Norway-based Cypod Solutions, using Thuraya’s technologically advanced mobile satellite system, is yet another example of Thuraya's commitment to innovation and excellence.

It is expected to revolutionise container tracking and safety across the global logistics industry due to its versatility across land, sea, air, and rail. Whilst traditional shipping provides limited information on the exact shipment location or surrounding conditions of its cargo, CyLock will provide additional features and tools which will optimise container freight operations and increase business efficiency.

Ideal choice

It will meet the diverse demands of the global logistics sector and stand out as the ideal choice for businesses which are seeking to optimise their container shipping operations, enhance safety measures, and secure the transportation of sensitive and critical merchandise.

CyLock Satcom has primarily been developed for the global logistics sector and benefits from advanced technology that will provide businesses with a wide range of unique tracking features to enable the following:

•Efficient Container Tracking: Real time tracking capabilities, providing businesses with precise location data for their containers during transit at sea and on land.

•Container Safety Solutions: Remote locking and unlocking mechanism, enabling businesses to enhance the level of security over their valuable cargo throughout the logistics process.

•Transportation of Sensitive Material: Real-time data sensing for the transport of sensitive materials such as medical equipment, so that environmental conditions (such as temperature, humidity, gases, pressure and light) can be adequately monitored throughout the logistics process, ensuring optimal transport conditions and safe delivery of goods.

•Transportation of Critical Merchandise: Safe-guarding and security of critical merchandise, ensuring that the cargo is protected throughout its journey, from its origin through to its ultimate destination.

IoT growth strategy

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “CyLock-Satcom’s launch is an important step in Yahsat’s IoT growth strategy and is a testament to our enduring commitment to deliver innovative Products that address real-world challenges. As a first-mover in the market, CyLock-Satcom, coupled with Thuraya’s state of the art system, holds tremendous potential to transform the container shipping landscape and enhance the capabilities of businesses in the transportation sector. We are excited to witness the impact of this new Product as it revolutionises container tracking and safety across the globe."

Roar Berg, CEO of Cypod Solutions, said: “CyLock is a game-changer for the global logistics sector, offering a comprehensive IoT solution that addresses the specific needs of container shipping operations across land, air and rail transport. We understand the challenges faced by businesses in this industry, and CyLock-Satcom is here to provide the most advanced tracking and safety features.”

CyLock-Satcom employs a dual-mode tracker that enables it to work on satellite and terrestrial 2G/3G/4G LTE-M/NB-IoT. It can be easily installed within containers and has its own power source. The system also consists of a Thuraya SM2700/3700 module.

